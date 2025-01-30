Manchester United accelerate plans to sign Chelsea and Liverpool linked attacker as replacement for Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their plans to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has received interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. It is news from Sky Sports which suggests that the Red Devils see the aforementioned winger as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho (via TeamTalk).

As per the report, the Argentine international could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the final days of the January transfer window. This would leave a gaping hole in the attacking department at Manchester United, particularly with Marcus Rashford's recent issues.

The left-hand side would become open to any newcomers, and Bynoe-Gittens could easily become a regular starter under Ruben Amorim in this position. As per the aforementioned report, the Red Devils are going to finalize this deal by paying £29.3 million before deadline day.

As for Garnacho, the young attacker seems to have numerous suitors, including Napoli and Chelsea. However, it seems that the Italian side are pushing for the player's signature, having lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bynoe-Gittens has been impressive for his German employers this season, having made 29 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and five assists. A move to Old Trafford would earn him the opportunity to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, he will not be joining the most in-form Manchester United team there has been. At the moment, the Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League, placed 12th in the standings, and are unlikely to offer European football next season.

Bayern Munich sporting director makes comment on Chelsea and Manchester United linked attacker's future

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that the club's young attacker, Mathys Tel, wishes to leave the Allianz Arena. The news comes at a time when the youngster is being pursued by several Premier League sides.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in the France under-21 international.

Speaking about Tel's future, Eberl stated (via Football365):

"We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself."

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to consider whether we will do it and what we will do.”

Bayern Munich will have significant negotiating power in this deal, given Tel is contracted with the side till the summer of 2029. So far this season, the winger has made 14 appearances across competitions, bagging an assist.

