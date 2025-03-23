Manchester United add 24-year-old midfielder to transfer wishlist - Reports 

Manchester United have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils are already planning for the summer after an underwhelming campaign so far.

Ruben Amorim's team are 13th in the Premier League and have already bowed out of the FA Cup. While they have reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League, it has been a season to forget for the English giants.

Manchester United are hoping to add more quality to the middle of the park this summer and have identified Nmecha as an option. The 24-year-old has registered three goals and two assists from 27 games across competitions for Dortmund this season.

Although he is currently sidelined with a ligament injury, the Red Devils are willing to bet on him. However, there have been no concrete talks with the Bundesliga giants or Nmecha regarding a move.

One of the major issues that the Premier League giants are facing is an excess of players for the same position in the squad. Christian Eriksen will be out of contract this summer, but Manchester United also have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and Kobbie Mainoo, among others, for the position.

As such, the Red Devils may have to offload a few faces before they can script a deal for the German. Nmecha is under contract at the Signal Iduna Park until 2028, and Dortmund apparently want at least €50m to let him go.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Premier League ace?

Manchester United are considering a move for Sean Longstaff this summer, according to Chronicle Live (via Metro). The English midfielder is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who wanted him in 2019.

However, the Old Trafford hierarchy balked at Newcastle United's £50m asking price, and the move never materialized. Longstaff will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is no longer part of the Magpies' plans.

The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in Newcastle United's EFL Cup final win over Liverpool. The player isn't too keen to leave his boyhood club but is seeking regular game time.

Manchester United can offer him a chance to get his career back on track. The Magpies could be tempted to let him go as his sale could be registered as pure profits in the books.

However, the Red Devils will face competition from Everton in the race for the English midfielder. Longstaff has registered one assist from 28 games this season, including 12 starts.

