Manchester United admit transfer mistake as Premier League manager tips striker to become a £100m player - Reports

Manchester United academy director Nick Cox has reportedly admitted that they made a mistake by not signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The Ireland star was close to joining them as a youth player, but the Red Devils could not get the deal over the line.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Manchester United believe they made a mistake that could cost them over £50 million by ignoring the Irish forward. Brighton are now confident that the youngster will go on to become a £100 million-rated forward soon.

The 18-year-old has played just 17 times in the league for Brighton but has managed six goals and two assists. He is now on the radar for several clubs, despite penning a deal with the Seagulls until 2028 earlier this year.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been scouting the forward, but Brighton have no plans to sell him this summer.

Manchester United urged to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star

Louis Saha believes Evan Ferguson will be a good addition to Manchester United. He wants the Red Devils to secure the signing as he can lead their attack for a long time.

He was talking to Betfred when he said:

"When you're challenging for trophies, you also need to continue to focus on bringing young players through and getting them to a level where they're going to shine and be capable of being one of the best players in the world. It's hard to find an 18-year-old at the top level that's playing and scoring as much as Evan has been doing."

The former striker added that Harry Kane would also be a realistic signing, while Kylian Mbappe should be the target if they have the budget. He added:

"Harry Kane. If there were no limitations with budgets then I'd say Kylian Mbappé, but the realistic option for me is Harry Kane, 100%. He's the best player in that position in the Premier League and he's the best target in terms of a player who can easily adapt. There's no debate about that. There are many talented players out there but the fact that Harry's scored 204 Premier League goals already is proof that he could do fantastically at Manchester United in Erik ten Hag's system. He's certainly the player that would be top of my list."

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Red Devils are in the market for a striker this summer.

