Manchester United in advanced talks to sign 24-year-old centre-back - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal. The centre-back has a €65 million release clause and has been targeted by Chelsea and Real Madrid as well.

According to multiple reports in Spain, Manchester United have taken the driver's seat in the race for Pau Torees' signature. The Red Devils are now in advanced talks with Villarreal – a club they could be facing in the Europa League final.

🚨⚽ Informa @antonmeana



💸 El Manchester United aprieta para cerrar el fichaje de Pau Torres antes de la Eurocopa



🔜 Otros clubes interesados en el central español se resignan: “Lo tienen muy avanzando”, explican a @ellarguero



📒 Está en la agenda del Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/6GcaBut6c2 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 29, 2021

Pau Torres has been touted as one of the best young defenders in La Liga and several clubs have shown interest in him. Real Madrid were reportedly keen on signing him as they saw him as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos. Chelsea were linked with the Spaniard, but nothing materialized.

Manchester United: strong interest and concrete talks for #Villarreal CB Pau Torres. He has a release clause of around €65 million. #MUFC #PauTorres #transfers @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 1, 2021

Speaking about the possibility of leaving for a top club, Pau Torres said earlier this season:

"Players who have gone through important clubs, when they talk about an experience they have had, I like to listen to them, both Paco Alcácer and Raúl Albiol or Alberto Moreno. They tell you things that you have not yet experienced and that you think you would like to experience."

Manchester United target Pau Torres proud of interest from multiple clubs

Pau Torres is not shying away from the rumors linking him with a move away from Villarreal. The Manchester United target is happy that his work is getting recognized but believes he has a lot to learn before making the jump.

He said:

"It is a pride to see that your work is reflected in this type of thing that is spoken, but I face it with great tranquility, I am in a great club like Villarreal and from the tranquility I work every day. I'm not thinking about that either, there is still a lot ahead of me and my short-term goals are the European semi-final and then to be available for the national team.

"Right now I have a contract (until 2024) and I know that I still have room for improvement. I know that I am in a club where they will treat me well, I will not lack anything and that is very important to me." [H/T Mirror]

Manchester United see him as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire in defense despite having Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the squad.