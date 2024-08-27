Manchester United agree €60 million deal to sign 23-year-old midfielder - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to a €60 million transfer fee for the services of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Manuel Ugarte. This is according to journalist Duncan Castles, who provided an update on the situation via his X account (formerly Twitter).

The Uruguay international has been linked with the Red Devils for some time now and it looks as though the deal may finally go through. Writing about the same on X, Castles said:

"Manuel Ugarte transfer fee agreed last night. Uruguay international due to take Manchester United medical today. Undertsand Paris Saint-Germain will receive a transfer fee of €50m plus €10m of variables."

This would be a huge signing for Erik ten Hag and Co. who have been on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer. With Casemiro failing to live up to his high standards last season, the Red Devils were in need of a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Ugarte seems like the right solution to their problem, given that the 23-year-old can occupy the deepest pocket in the middle of the park. This would allow Mainoo to play as a number eight and influence proceedings in the final third.

To date, Ugarte has made 37 appearances across competitions for PSG, bagging three assists. He enters Old Trafford at a time when things aren't going particularly smoothly.

Manchester United have already registered a defeat in the new Premier League season, just two matches into the campaign. Their winner in the first match against Fulham also came during the dying moments of the game.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United midfielder's future

Christian Eriksen

The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has drastically affected Christian Eriksen's game time at Manchester United. As a result, the Denmark international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that there have been no formal bids made for the former Tottenham Hotspur star yet. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said (via United in Focus):

"For Eriksen, it will depend on the proposals. A lot of rumors, a lot of stories, but from what I heard, there is still no bid on Manchester United's table. They have not received any formal approach from any club."

Eriksen joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from Brentford. Since then, he's made 72 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and 13 assists.

