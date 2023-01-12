Manchester United agree deal to sign Dutch international in January: Reports

Manchester United have found a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Wout Weghorst as Besiktas have agreed to terminate his loan deal, according to reports in Turkey.

Signing a new striker became a priority for Manchester United after they terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent in November. However, the English giants decided to explore the loan market in search of a short-term fix instead of forking out a significant amount of money on a permanent deal.

Burnley centre-forward Weghorst thus emerged as a surprise target for the Red Devils last week. Talks have since been held with the Championship club over a loan deal for the Dutchman.

Convincing Besiktas to terminate the striker's loan deal, though, has proved to be a major hurdle. The Turkish club signed Weghorst on a season-long loan deal in the summer and also included the option to buy him for €10 million.

Burnley and Besiktas have been engaged in talks over a settlement deal, with the Super Lig club holding out for a compensation fee. It appears the Black Eagles have finally agreed to let Weghorst leave.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, Besiktas have agreed to terminate the 30-year-old's loan contract. Manchester United will pay a compensation fee of €3 million to get the deal across the line.

The Turkish giants are expected to announce the Netherlands international's departure shortly, as per the report. Meanwhile, the player is tipped to leave Istanbul to finalize his loan move to the Red Devils today, January 12.

Weghorst notably trained away from the Besiktas squad on Wednesday, January 11, to avoid risking an injury. He has reportedly also been looking for accommodation in the neighborhood where Erik ten Hag lives in anticipation of a transfer.

Should things go according to plan, Weghorst could be available for team selection for the Red Devils' upcoming Premier League match. They are scheduled to face arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 14.

Manchester United bound Weghorst impressed for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Weghorst was a part of Louis van Gaal's Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He appeared in four of Holland's five matches in the tournament, amassing 62 minutes of playing time.

While the striker remained as a substitute player, he caught the eye in the team's defeat to Argentina in the quarter-finals. He grabbed a late brace that saw the Netherlands overturn a two-goal deficit, although they eventually lost on penalties.

