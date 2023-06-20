Manchester United agree surprise €1m deal for sale of 20-year-old prospect to Dutch club - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell Zidane Iqbal for a mere €1 million to Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht.

According to The Athletic, Iqbal is set to join Utrecht in a deal worth up to €1 million. The 20-year-old has already completed a medical with Utreg and is set to sign a four-year contract. The deal includes a significant sell-on clause.

It comes as a surprise given the Iraqi midfielder is still at a young age and has two years left on his contract. He was on the outside looking in with regard to stepping up into the senior team. He only has one senior appearance to his name.

Iqbal became the youngest South Asian player to represent Manchester United in his debut last season. However, he is now heading to the Eredivisie to join a Utrecht side that finished seventh last season.

The Iraqi failed to make an appearance under Erik ten Hag and it seems that the Dutch tactician is open to his sale. However, the price is alarming and brings more question marks over the Red Devils' lack of selling players at a good price.

Ten Hag did give Iqbal opportunities during the club's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia last summer. He came off the bench in a 4-0 win over Liverpool. The midfielder thanked his coach for the chances he was afforded, saying (via The Mirror):

“Playing a very strong Liverpool team and obviously coming away with the win, I’d just like to thank the manager for putting his trust in me and Sav, you know?”

Ten Hag may be looking to make space in his squad ahead of their transfer business. However, Manchester United are yet to really get going in the summer transfer window amid uncertainty over their ownership. The only bid they have made thus far is for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. They saw an initial £40 million (€46 million) bid rejected but are set to return.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea studying an offer from Saudi Pro League

De Gea could depart Old Trafford this summer.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. His contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of this month and he wasn't listed in the names retained by the club for next season.

It is believed that De Gea, 32, has agreed terms on a new deal but this hasn't been signed off. According to CaughtOffside, the Spaniard is weighing up a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, De Gea is yet to make a final decision about his future. It comes after a topsy-turvy past season for the shot-stopper. He won the Premier League's Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games.

Yet, the Spaniard was criticized throughout the campaign for some questionable goalkeeping. He made some glaring errors, including in the FA Cup final defeat to neighbors Manchester City.

De Gea has been at Manchester United since 2011 and is the club's longest-serving player. He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and League Cup.

