Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's initial bid for Mason Mount - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly turned down an initial bid from Manchester United for midfielder Mason Mount.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues have rejected a £40 million offer from the Red Devils. Despite this, Erik ten Hag's side are confident that Mount won't reenter talks with the west London outfit over a new contract.

Mount has a year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge and he has turned down two offers of a renewal. A departure has looked increasingly likely for the 24-year-old and Manchester United have emerged as favorites to sign him.

However, the two Premier League giants are far apart in their valuation of Mount. Chelsea have slapped a £70 million price tag on the England international but need to make a decision whether to cash in amid his contract expiring next year.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to keep hold of Mount. However, it is not known his stance about cashing in on him or allowing him to see out his contract.

Mount has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge amid a lack of form this season. He made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

The English midfielder has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. He is a boyhood fan of the club but he is seemingly edging towards a departure.

Manchester United may have a free run at Inter Milan's Andre Onana after Chelsea drop interest

Manchester United could make their move for Andre Onana.

Chelsea are reportedly not interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Sky Sports reports that Pochettino is set to put his faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first-choice shot-stopper next season. The Blues were linked with Onana and Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez. However, they are reportedly not pursuing either of those goalkeepers.

This paves the way for Manchester United to potentially pursue the Cameroonian shot-stopper. Ten Hag seems keen on signing a new goalkeeper this summer amid question marks over David de Gea's future. The Spaniard's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this month.

De Gea struggled for form this season despite winning the Premier League's Golden Glove. He made some glaring mistakes, including in a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Ten Hag knows all about the qualities Onana possesses as he coached him during his tenure in charge of Ajax in the Eredivisie. The Inter goalkeeper is one of the most accomplished ball-playing shot-stoppers in European football. He was particularly impressive in the Nerazzurri's 1-0 defeat to City in the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old featured 41 times across competitions this season, keeping 19 clean sheets. The Times reports that Inter value Onana at £50 million with United reportedly making an approach for him in April.

