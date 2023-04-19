Manchester United make ‘concrete approach’ to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper valued at €40m: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

As per Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport BIBLE), the Red Devils are pursuing Inter’s 27-year-old goalkeeper Onana on the instructions of Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag, who managed Onana at Ajax (145 games), has reportedly expressed his wish to sign a goalkeeper who fits his system better than David de Gea.

It has been claimed that Ten Hag wants someone who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. Inter Milan, who need to sell players to balance their books this summer, reportedly want at least €40 million for the Cameroon international. Negotiations with Inter are not yet in the advanced stages, but Manchester United’s goalkeeping plans are expected to come to light in the coming weeks.

Onana, who joined the Nerazzurri as a free agent last summer, has played 32 matches in all competitions for Inter, conceding 26 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, ESPN have claimed that the Mancunians are close to tying De Gea down to a new contract. The 32-year-old, whose contract is set to expire in June 2023, could see his base wage reduced and performance-related incentives increased in the new contract.

Manchester United to face competition from PSG in the pursuit of long-time target Harry Kane

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has identified Tottenham Hotspur ace and Manchester United target Harry Kane as a priority signing.

Manchester United currently lack a strong and agile centre-forward, one who is capable of keeping the goals flowing. Winter signing (on loan) Wout Weghorst has failed to find the back of the net frequently, which has bred the need for a summer acquisition.

PSG, on the other hand, could be without Lionel Messi and Neymar next season. The Argentina icon sees his contract expire in June 2023, while the club are reportedly not too eager to keep the Brazil star around. In the absence of the pair, Kane could emerge as Kylian Mbappe’s strike partner.

It is believed that any potential suitor would have to splash over €100 million to sign England’s all-time top scorer (55 goals in 82 games) this summer.

