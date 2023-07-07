Manchester United and Al-Hilal among 4 clubs who also express interest in Chelsea linked forward - Reports

Chelsea face competition from four other clubs, including Manchester United and Al-Hilal, for AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, according to Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero (h/t LaRoma24).

Dybala, 29, joined Roma on a free transfer after letting his contract with Juventus run out last summer. He went on to impress for Jose Mourinho's side, bagging 18 goals and eight assists from 38 games across competitions.

The forward also helped the club reach the UEFA Europa League final, where they lost 4-1 on penalties to Sevilla.

Dybala has two more years remaining on his contract with Roma. However, there are major doubts about The Argentina international's future at Stadio Olimpico as there is a €12 million release clause in his deal. The clause is reportedly only available to clubs outside Italy and will expire at the end of the month.

Chelsea are enticed by the prospect of buying Dybala for a meager sum of €12 million. Journalist Jacopo Aliprandi (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk) has reported that the Blues are considering activating the clause.

With Kai Havertz and Mason Mount having left, the Argentinian could be a great addition to Mauricio Pochettino's attack. However, it appears that Chelsea are not the only club interested in Dybala.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United have also enquired about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Red Devils are keen to bring in a new striker this summer and the Roma star could be a cheaper alternative to the likes of Rasmus Hojlund.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also reportedly in the mix for Dybala. Spurs could lose Harry Kane this summer, with Bayern Munich pushing to acquire the England captain.

The Hammers, meanwhile, could bring in the former Juventus star as a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who is wanted by Roma themselves.

Furthermore, Dybala has interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, as per the report. The Riyadh-based club have signed Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly for a combined sum of around €78 million this summer.

It seems they are keen to make the Argentinian their marquee addition in attack after missing out on Lionel Messi.

Manchester United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United recently made Mason Mount their first signing of the summer. They have paid Chelsea an initial sum of €64.4 million (£55 million) for the England international. The Blues could earn another €5.9 million (£5 million) if all add-ons are met.

It became evident that Mount will leave Stamford Bridge this summer after it emerged that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. His situation put the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool on alert. However, Manchester United quickly emerged as favorites, with the midfielder keen to work under Erik ten Hag.

Mount has thus ended his 18-year association with the London giants. He played 195 games across competitions for the club, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists. The Englishman also helped them win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

