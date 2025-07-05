Manchester United also monitoring 24-year-old German defender who is being tracked by half of the Premier League clubs for summer transfer: Reports

According to a report by La Republica via Caught Offside, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck. The German defender has given a good account of himself in Lombardy since he arrived late in 2023 for a reported €7.2 million.

Bisseck was part of the Inter team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded campaign and the 24-year-old has attracted interest from many clubs in England. The Nerazzurri are set to revamp their squad after their disappointing end to the previous campaign, which saw them finish without any major silverware despite looking impressive until the final stretch of the season.

Manchester United also endured a terrible campaign that saw them finish in their lowest league position in half a century and are keen to rebuild their team under Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils are expected to face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton for the defender’s signature. The report claims 'half of the Premier League' teams are keeping an eye on Bisseck.

Bisseck remains contracted to the Serie A side until the summer of 2029, giving them leverage in any potential sale. He has represented Inter 67 times, scoring five and assisting as many times while helping the side to a Scudetto win in the 2023/24 season.

Former Bayern Munich star rules out Manchester United move

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has ruled out a potential move to Manchester United after his contract with the Bavarian giants expired. The Red Devils were historically linked with a move for the German star, but a move never materialized.

Speaking in a recent interview with CBS Sports, the World Cup winning forward said:

“Yeah, I thought about it. There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.”

However, the German rules out a move to the English giants now, saying:

“Now? No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match!"

Manchester United have been busy this summer, recruiting forwards to bolster their team ahead of the new campaign. The Red Devils have finalized the signing of Matheus Cunha and have been strongly linked with a move to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

