Manchester United among 3 Premier League clubs interested in signing Italy international - Reports

Manchester United are amongst three Premier League clubs interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Caught Offside). The other two sides that are in the race to sign the Italy international are Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Alessandro Bastoni has established himself as one of Inter Milan's main centre-backs despite being just 23 years old. The Italian defender has already made eight appearances for Inter Milan, including two appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

His rise in form in Serie A has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils will need to strengthen their defense in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that United splashed around £57 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The Argentine defender has made a bright start to his life in England and has formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane.

Manchester United, however, still have room for improvement in the centre-back position. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been highly inconsistent with their respective performances over the past few years.

Bastoni could be an upgrade on the aforementioned defenders at Old Trafford. The Italian international is also relatively young but already possesses experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League and has international exposure as well.

Bastoni was part of the Italian squad that lifted Euro 2020 by beating England in the final last year. It is worth mentioning that Alessandro Bastoni still has two years remaining on his current contract with Inter Milan. The centre-back is currently valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United could sign Bastoni at a relatively low price next summer. Bastoni will have one year remaining on his contract in the summer of 2023. It is on the assumption that he will not pen a new contract with Inter Milan.

When do Manchester United play next in the Premier League?

Manchester United will take on city-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League next on Sunday, October 2, at the Etihad Stadium. It has been a while since the Red Devils featured in the Premier League.

United had two games, against Crystal Palace and Leeds United, postponed following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

The last time United featured in the Premier League was when they faced Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 4. They won 3-1 on that occasion, registering their fourth consecutive league win in the process.

