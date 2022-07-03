Manchester United and Arsenal contact agent of 28-year-old forward to ‘understand situation’ involving transfer: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in former Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who has garnered a lot of attention regarding his future. It was confirmed earlier that the Turin hierarchy are no longer interested in renewing the star's contract, and this has seen big European clubs place free agent Paulo Dybala on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter @marifcinter Inter CEO Marotta on Paulo Dybala deal: "We met with his agents, we always explore opportunities - but to find full agreements there must be the right conditions on both sides. There is nothing completed for Dybala at the moment". Inter CEO Marotta on Paulo Dybala deal: "We met with his agents, we always explore opportunities - but to find full agreements there must be the right conditions on both sides. There is nothing completed for Dybala at the moment". 🔵 #Inter @marifcinter

This is according to a report from FcInterNews which notes that Inter are the most likely candidates to sign the star in this transfer window. Apparently, both parties are said to be interested in each other, but with Inter working on letting some players go, Dybala will have to be patient.

While the situation with Inter continues, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are said to be monitoring the proceedings, as they also have the Argentine forward on their radar. Premier League clubs have now turned their attention towards Dybala as well, with the report stating that both Manchester United and Arsenal have contacted the star's agent. It is believed that they are looking to better understand the forward's situation with Inter.

via Gazzetta It’s a derby for DybalaInter need time and Milan are trying to blitz the competition with a reduced offer to Paulo ⚔️via Gazzetta It’s a derby for Dybala 🇮🇹Inter need time and Milan are trying to blitz the competition with a reduced offer to Paulo ⚔️💎 📰 via Gazzetta https://t.co/AlRSzfTBUU

The only other club mentioned in the report is AC Milan, who are reportedly yet to meet the star's representatives. However, both the Gunners and the Red Devils will be hoping that the deal between Inter and Dybala does not pan out in order to snatch him up on a free transfer themselves.

Whatever the situation may be, it is certain that Paulo Dybala's future will be decided in the next few days of the transfer window.

Manchester United and Arsenal prepare to make transfers for Europa League football

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Both clubs will likely chase after the Argentine star if he is unable to reach a deal with the Nerazzurri. However, it's not certain if Dybala would want to leave Champions League football for the Europa League

A troubling season for Manchester United saw the European giants falter, eventually ending the season in 6th place. Arsenal also had a tentative start to their campaign, but a resurgence mid-season followed by a slump at the end saw them finish in 5th place, missing out on Champions League football to Tottenham.

This will play its part in limiting the level of players they are able to attract. Although Gabriel Jesus has reportedly made the move from Manchester City to Arsenal, it is unlikely that they will be able to pull another top player.

For the Red Devils, Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked, might arguably be their biggest signing of the season if they can get him from Barcelona.

