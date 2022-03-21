Paulo Dybala set to leave Juventus on free transfer after contract talks break down: Reports 

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala looks likely to depart the Serie A giants this summer with talks over a new deal not being successful. The Argentine striker has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2015 following a move from Palermo.

However, it appears that his stay at The Old Lady could be reaching its end. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks between the player's agent and Juventus have failed to reach a successful conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #DybalaJuventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. https://t.co/Ubmg0uH7RQ

He will now become a free agent this summer, having enjoyed a successful spell with the Italian giants. During his time at Juventus, Dybala won five Serie A titles alongside four Coppa Italia's. He was a constant goalscoring presence for the side, notching 113 goals in 283 games.

Dybala's departure could be one of many that Juve encounter this summer, with the side potentially looking to offload as many as four other squad members. Fichajes.net (via Juve fc) reports that the side are considering offloading Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Daniele Rugani and Danilo at the end of the season.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala could play in the Premier League

Dybala reportedly has interest from a number of Premier League teams.

Dybala looks to be departing a club he has been a huge hit for but will not be short of suitors. FourFourTwo reports that the 28-year-old could move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side are dealing with a contract saga of their own, with star man Mohamed Salah yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Anfield outfit. Dybala could be a replacement for the Egyptian should he exit the club. There is also interest from their title rivals Manchester City.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | Paulo Dybala will not be signing a new deal with Juventus, making him a free agent in the summer.



Would you take him at Liverpool? 🤔 | Paulo Dybala will not be signing a new deal with Juventus, making him a free agent in the summer.Would you take him at Liverpool? 🤔 👀 | Paulo Dybala will not be signing a new deal with Juventus, making him a free agent in the summer. Would you take him at Liverpool? 🤔 https://t.co/mzDMMfGxn3

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Football News Italy) City boss Pep Guardiola admires the forward's ability to play a number of different roles in attack. They feel there is an opportunity to bring in the talented Argentinian on a free transfer.

Among the other suitors is Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Antonio Conte knows all what Dybala is capable of because of his time in charge at Juventus. Dybala nearly moved to Spurs two years ago. FourFourTwo reports that the north London side still remain interested in the striker.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar