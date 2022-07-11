Manchester United and Arsenal interested in move to sign 25-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, as per The Athletic.

Walker-Peters is reportedly on both United's and the Gunners' transfer wishlist, with the defender having impressed for the Saints last season.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton defender from Tottenham Hotspur for £11.97 million in the summer of 2020 following a successful short-term loan spell in the 2019/2020 season.

Tottenham are believed to have included a £30 million buy-back option in the deal, but they have not been linked with the Englishman.

Everton are interested in the player but a move to the Toffees seems unlikely given their financial situation.

Manchester United are looking to freshen up their defensive options at Old Trafford with question marks over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender is being linked with a return to the Eagles this summer, leaving Erik ten Hag in need of a new right-back.

Interestingly, Southampton reportedly hold an interest in United's Brandon Williams, who can play both as a left-back and as a right-back.

Williams is said to be a right-back target for the Saints alongside Feyenoord’s Marcus Pedersen and Manchester City youngster Issa Kabore.

A potential new right-back acquisition for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side is viewed as a succession plan should the departure of Walker-Peters come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seem open to offloading Hector Bellerin, who has returned from a loan spell with Real Betis.

The Spaniard's #2 jersey appears to have been handed to William Saliba, leading to speculation that he may depart Arsenal this summer.

Walker-Peters has three years left on his current deal at St. Mary's and made 37 appearances last season, scoring two goals whilst providing four assists.

Kyle Walker-Peters a perfect option for Manchester United and Arsenal

Kyle Walker-Peters could be an astute signing

Kyle Walker-Peters now boasts Premier League experience having been a mainstay for the Southampton side since arriving at St Mary's in 2020.

The English right-back had impressed at Tottenham and it was somewhat surprising to see Spurs part ways with their academy graduate.

Interest from Manchester United and Arsenal is merited given the impressive past season Walker-Peters put out.

He possesses real defensive nous alongside pace and could easily flourish on either side in the backline.

However, Manchester United are perhaps the side most in need of a right-back signing given their current situation at Old Trafford.

Despite Diogo Dalot seemingly now being first-choice, there is some debate over whether he should continue to start for the Red Devils.

