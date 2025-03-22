Manchester United and Arsenal keen on 25-year-old winger but face £50m battle from surprise PL club: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Bryan Mbeumo. As reported by Caught Offside, the Magpies are ready to splash £50 million for the Cameroon international's services.

Mbeumo has been a key player for Brentford since joining the Bees in the Championship in 2019 from French side Troyes. The 25-year-old has impressed for Thomas Frank's side this season having contributed with 15 goals and five assists in 29 league games.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Mbeumo and reportedly view him as a solid addition to their attack. The Gunners reportedly wanted the versatile attacker in January and could make another attempt to sign him in the summer.

Manchester United are also reportedly looking to add more firepower to their attack in the summer. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony are all likely to leave permanently this summer.

However, Newcastle United have reportedly shown concrete interest in the 25-year-old and are ready to pay Brentford's £50 million asking price. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly monitoring the wide attacker's situation at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mbeumo has made 233 appearances for Brentford till date having scored 65 goals and produced 47 assists. He is predominantly a right winger but has also done well while playing as a number nine.

Arsenal and Manchester United among the five European sides interested in striker: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the five European giants looking to secure Victor Osimhen's signature in the summer. As reported by Italian publication Correire dello Sport, the two Premier League giants will face competition from Barcelona, Juventus and Galatasaray.

Osimhen has been on fire for Galatasaray this season having joined the Turkish giants on loan last summer. He has 26 goals and five assists in 30 appearances for the Yellow-Reds this season.

The Niegerian attracted plenty of interest during his spell with Napoli having joined the Italian giants from Lille in 2020. He scored 76 goals and provided 12 assists in 133 appearances for the Naples club to help them win the Serie A title in 2022-23.

Osimhen's current deal with Napoli expires in 2026 although the Italian side have the option to extend it for another year. The Arsenal and Manchester United target reportedly has a £63 million release clause in his deal.

