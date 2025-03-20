Arsenal and Manchester United among 5 clubs keen on signing Victor Osimhen: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are among five European big-shots in a race to secure the signing of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been in red-hot form this season on loan at Galatasaray, contributing 26 goals and five assists in 30 outings across competitions.

Ad

Osimhen has been one of Napoli's most significant players since joining them in 2020. In 133 outings for the Italian side across competitions, he has contributed 76 goals and 12 assists.

Osimhen also led Napoli to the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season alongside being the top scorer in Serie A (26 goals). His consistent form has attracted transfer interest from multiple European giants over the last two years.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United are among five big European sides who are keen on securing Victor Osimhen's services this summer. The two Premier League giants are set to face competition from Barcelona and Juventus. Further, Galatasaray are also interested in retaining him on a permanent deal.

Ad

Trending

Osimhen's current contract with Napoli runs until June 2026 with an option to extend until 2027 with a reported £63 million release clause. However, his future remains undecided for now with multiple options on the table. As per Daily Mail, Juventus are prime candidates to sign the forward as they wish to replace Dusan Vlahovic with Victor Osimhen.

However, the deal will not be an easy one as Arsenal or Manchester United will not be giving up on his pursuit easily this summer. Both clubs require reinforcements in their attack and Victor Osimhen's arrival could give them a major boost.

Ad

Arsenal and Manchester United in race to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz: Reports

Kenan Yildiz - Source: Getty

According to OneFootball, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly in competition to sign 19-year-old Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz this summer. Both the Gunners and the Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack and are expected to make major forward signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Ad

Yildiz has been impressive for Juventus this season, recording six goals and four assists in 41 outings across competitions. Yildiz can play as a winger on either side and in the false nine role, making him the perfect versatile forward for Mikel Arteta's squad. However, Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring the situation with Ruben Amorim looking to bring in new attackers this season.

As per the report, Yildiz is valued at £38 million. However, Juventus are expected to demand a much higher fee as the youngster is being lauded as a Serie A breakthrough star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback