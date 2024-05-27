Manchester United and Arsenal-linked La Liga midfielder available for just £17 million this summer: Reports

Valencia are reportedly open to selling Manchester United and Arsenal target Javi Guerra for as little as £17 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Guerra, 21, has emerged as one of the best up-and-coming midfielders in Spain this season. He helped Valencia finish ninth in the 2023-24 La Liga table, registering four goals and an assist in 36 league games.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Valencia have decided to offload four first-team players to balance their books. They are willing to listen to offers for Giorgi Mamardashvili, Pepelu, Cristhian Mosquera, and Guerra, who is valued at around £17 million now.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing the Valencia academy graduate this summer. However, they could reportedly face competition from Barcelona and Newcastle United in the race for the box-to-box midfielder.

Guerra, who has a deal until June 2027 at Valencia, has started 36 of his 51 appearances across competitions for his club. He has found the back of the net five times and laid out one assist for them.

Emmanuel Petit insists Manchester United winger should join Arsenal to revive career

Speaking on British betting website BoyleSports, ex-Gunners star Emmanuel Petit claimed that Marcus Rashford could prove to be a good signing for Mikel Arteta's side. He said (h/t Metro):

"I know Kai Havertz has improved massively at Arsenal, but it's difficult to say whether Arteta could do the same with Rashford if he moved to the club. However, I have no doubt that Rashford needs a new start and I think the Gunners could be perfect for him."

Petit, who also represented Chelsea in his playing career, continued:

"We all know the quality of Rashford for what he's done in years at Manchester United, but everyone questioned Havertz and his position when he moved from Chelsea. Would Rashford be good at Arsenal? Give me the paper and let me sign it for him!"

Sharing further thoughts on the United academy product, Petit added:

"Rashford in a good environment would be incredible for the Gunners as they all look miserable at Manchester United. I saw what happened with the fan and I understand his frustration, so if he wants to leave, he's more than welcome. Havertz was in a strange environment at Chelsea and he wasn't happy, but he has smiled again and I can finally see his teeth. I want that for Rashford."

Rashford, 26, endured a lacklustre campaign for Manchester United, scoring just eight goals and providing five assists in 43 matches.

In comparison, Kai Havertz scored 14 goals and laid out seven assists in 51 games for Arsenal after arriving from Chelsea in a potential £65 million deal in 2023.