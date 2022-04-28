Manchester United and Arsenal could be locked in transfer battle for €100 million rated attacker: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are both extremely interested in signing highly-rated Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The 23-year-old forward has scored 16 times in his 28 appearances this season with the Partenopei. His impressive performances in Serie A have caught the eye of big European clubs.

According to LaRepubblica, Napoli are willing to sell the Nigerian superstar for €100 million this summer. Manchester United are seemingly in pole-position to secure the former Lille frontman, who favors a move to Old Trafford.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United would offer more than €100M to Napoli for Victor Osimhen!



A meeting took place yesterday between the player, his agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis.



(Source: La Repubblica) Manchester United would offer more than €100M to Napoli for Victor Osimhen!A meeting took place yesterday between the player, his agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis.(Source: La Repubblica) 🚨 Manchester United would offer more than €100M to Napoli for Victor Osimhen! A meeting took place yesterday between the player, his agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis. (Source: La Repubblica) https://t.co/lDG3M8czzB

Caught Offside reports Arsenal are also keen on signing Osimhen. The Gunners believe they will be unable to sign their primary target, AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, before the start of next season. The former Chelsea striker has said, in a chat with talkSPORT, that he is only focusing on Roma right now.

The report also claims Osimhen and Abraham are just a couple of names on the shortlist of strikers for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez, Jonathan David and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all on the North London club's radar.

Manchester United and Arsenal both desperate for attacking reinforcements this summer

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille in 2020 for £67.5 million, according to Transfermarkt. The young forward still has three years left on his current deal at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Hence, the transfer will be difficult for either of the Premier League giants to complete.

The Red Devils, in particular, are in need of some major squad surgery.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be keen to bring in attacking players of Osimhen's quality. The Nigerian is quick, tall and prolific in front of goal, and United will need more options upfront due to the imminent departure of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan's contract expires in June.

The club will also be hunting for a long-term replacement for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, while Marcus Rashford appears to be drained of all confidence.

Meanwhile, Arsenal look set to return to European football next season and are in the box seat to finish in the Premier League's top four.

However, the constant criticism of Arteta's side across the campaign has been their toothlessness in front of goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold to Barcelona in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, the only two senior centre-forwards still at the Emirates Stadium, are both out of contract this summer.

Lacazette and Nketiah have only scored a combined four Premier League goals from open-play all season. Nketiah's two goals have come from a brace during his side's recent win away at Chelsea.

EBL @EBL2017 Gabriel Jesus would be a top signing for Arsenal. At just 25 he's a serial goalscorer with a top physical & mental profile whilst being versatile AND is also available for a cut-price figure which makes him a no-brainer.



Below, I analyse why he's the *PERFECT* signing.



THREAD! Gabriel Jesus would be a top signing for Arsenal. At just 25 he's a serial goalscorer with a top physical & mental profile whilst being versatile AND is also available for a cut-price figure which makes him a no-brainer.Below, I analyse why he's the *PERFECT* signing.THREAD! https://t.co/0DXTkNPw0h

Edited by Puranjay Dixit