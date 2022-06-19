Manchester United and Arsenal in race to sign ex-Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal following his incredible performances for AS Roma last season.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, both clubs are interested in bringing the England international back to the Premier League this summer.

Abraham rose to prominence during the 2019-20 campaign as became a regular starter for Chelsea. He scored 15 goals in 34 Premier League appearances for the Blues as they finished fourth in the league.

Despite his impressive performances, the 24-year-old fell behind Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge the following season.

He opted to leave Thomas Tuchel's side and join Roma for €40 million last summer. The striker has resurrected his career under the guidance of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in Rome.

He scored 26 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign and helped the Italian giants win the UEFA Europa Conference League. His performances have resulted in him being linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

United look set to part ways with Edinson Cavani this summer, with the Uruguayan's contract set to expire at the end of the month. Another option at their disposal is French striker Anthony Martial, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Sevilla.

Martial made the move after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time he was receiving at Old Trafford. However, the 26-year-old scored just one goal in 12 appearances for the Spanish side in a move that didn't work out for either party. It remains to be seen if he will be part of Erik ten Hag's plans for next season.

The Red Devils could consequently be keen to sign a top-quality striker to provide cover, compete, and play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. The club parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent during the January transfer window. However, they failed to sign a replacement for the Gabon striker, which hurt their top-four bid last season as they finished fifth.

Experienced forward Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. They have notably been linked with a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Reports from The Standard suggested Roma boss Jose Mourinho would entertain the idea of selling Abraham if the striker wants out of the Serie A club.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Unless it’s a mega offer, Tammy will stay at Roma this year. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



via CorSport Manchester United, Arsenal and another Premier League club want Tammy Abraham, but Mourinho isn't letting anyone get close to him.Unless it’s a mega offer, Tammy will stay at Roma this year.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿via CorSport Manchester United, Arsenal and another Premier League club want Tammy Abraham, but Mourinho isn't letting anyone get close to him. Unless it’s a mega offer, Tammy will stay at Roma this year. 🚫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 📰 via CorSport https://t.co/TU1hZbFmmb

Chelsea could attempt to re-sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Tammy Abraham next summer

Tammy Abraham is reportedly being pursued by Manchester United and Arsenal

Roma seem to be heading in the right direction under Mourinho's guidance and leadership. A big reason for this has been the Portuguese tactician's ability to get the best out of Abraham.

The England international could opt to reject the advances of Manchester United and Arsenal this summer and stay at the Serie A club.

Chelsea could attempt to sign the forward next summer if he continues his incredible form at club level. As per Sports Illustrated, the Blues inserted an €80 million buy-back clause in his contract with Roma last summer, which will become active next year.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Reece James tweeting about how well Tammy Abraham in Italy. Reece James tweeting about how well Tammy Abraham in Italy. https://t.co/PhEJ357m5S

Abraham could be open to the prospect of returning to the club he spent 17 years with as he will have a point to prove at Stamford Bridge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far