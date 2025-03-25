Manchester United and Arsenal on red alert as top defensive target makes decision on future amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool have been put on red alert with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite reportedly considering his future at the Goodison Park. As reported by Sky Sports (via CaughtOffside), the 22-year-old is exploring his options.

Branthwaite has been a player in demand for a while now and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils reportedly had two bids rejected for the young, towering defender.

Despite his immense potential and good run of form under David Moyes, the defender has been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for his first England squad. He reportedly believes that a move to a bigger club will enhance his chances of becoming a regular in the Three Lions' setup.

Branthwaite is reportedly being strongly monitored by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. Manchester United have also maintained their interest in the 22-year-old, having missed out on his signature last summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Everton when the Toffees signed Branthwaite. The Italian reportedly wants to reunite with the Englishman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, it will be quite a controversial move if Liverpool secure Branthwaite's signature from their arch local rivals. The Reds could lose their skipper Virgil van Dijk in the summer and Branthwaite could be a solid replacement.

Jaap Stam urges Manchester United to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has urged Jeremie Frimpong to join the Red Devils instead of Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Dutchman has insisted that the bombarding Bayer Leverkusen full-back fits Ruben Amorim's system very well.

Stam, however, claimed that the Red Devils might opt not to sign Dutch players considering their recent failed signings from the Netherlands. He said (via Metro):

"Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back. He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his teammates. I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side."

Stam added:

"The only issue might be if the club don’t want to continue bringing in Dutch players going forward. But he has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United."

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners for Frimpong's signature with the Reds set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman looks close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

