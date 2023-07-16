Manchester United to ask for £50m transfer fee for sale of outcast - Reports

Manchester United have set a £50 million asking price for Harry Maguire as they look to offload the center-back this summer, according to Samuel Luckhurst (h/t @centredevils on Twitter).

Maguire, 30, joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for a whopping £80 million in summer 2019. The defender was made the club's captain within six months of his arrival. He also played 144 games across competitions in his first three seasons at the club.

However, Maguire fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins at Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was restricted to just 16 starts in all competitions last term. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are now ahead of him in the pecking order.

The England international's reduced involvement under Ten Hag has put his future in doubt despite having a contract till 2025. The Independent recently reported that the former Leicester star is one of four first-team players the Dutchman is keen to offload this summer.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in Maguire, with former Manchester United boss David Moyes said to be an admirer. The Hammers are reportedly set to step up efforts to sign the center-back after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million.

The Red Devils, for their part, are determined to recoup a significant chunk of the money they paid for Maguire. They have thus slapped a £50 million price tag on the Englishman, according to the aforementioned source. It's unclear if West Ham are prepared to meet the asking price despite being not short of cash.

Manchester United set to axe Harry Maguire as captain

According to The Daily Telegraph, Harry Maguire is happy at Manchester United despite falling out of favor under Erik ten Hag. He is confident that he can force his way into the Dutchman's preferred starting XI in the 2023-24 season. It thus remains to be seen if West Ham can convince him to join them.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are set to remove Maguire from his role as the team's captain regardless of where his future lies. The Sun reported last week that Ten Hag will inform his squad of the decision imminently. Bruno Fernandes is tipped to take the armband from the defender.

Maguire risks losing his place in England's starting lineup for the 2024 UEFA European Championship if he doesn't play regularly. A move away from Old Trafford could thus be ideal for him. He could become an immediate starter under David Moyes at West Ham.