Manchester United and Atletico Madrid exploring possibility of swap deal involving Anthony Martial - Reports

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a swap deal that would see Anthony Martial move to Spain. The Red Devils could receive one of Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco or Kieran Trippier in return.

Martial has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks. His agent has also come out and stated that his client wishes to leave Manchester United due to a lack of playing time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews : “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. https://t.co/R4e5C8T96T

According to Eurosport (via The Peoples Person), Atletico Madrid are long-time admirers of Martial. The Rojiblancos could reach out to Manchester United in the coming days to explore the possibility of a deal for the Frenchman.

Atletico are also said to be interested in sending a player to Old Trafford in exchange for Martial's services. Marcos Llorente, who played a starring role in their 2020-21 La Liga triumph, could be one of those involved in the deal, according to the Daily Star.

With Paul Pogba all but set to depart the club either in January or in the summer, Llorente could fill the vacant spot in Manchester United's midfield.

Another player who could become a part of the deal is the versatile Yannick Carrasco. Under Diego Simeone, Carrasco has played in defense, midfield and attack and his versatility could be a welcome addition to Manchester United.

The third and final player Atletico Madrid could offer to land Martial is Red Devils target Kieran Trippier. Manchester United have constantly been linked with a move for Trippier over the last few transfer windows. This could be their best opportunity yet to land the dynamic right-back.

Anthony Martial has suffered for playing time at Manchester United

Heralded as a groundbreaking talent, Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015. Martial's debut was incredible as he netted a memorable solo goal in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

The winger's output dwindled over the next two seasons as he slowly adapted to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Martial finally erupted in the 2019-20 season, scoring 23 goals and laying out 12 assists in 48 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 23 - Anthony Martial is now Man Utd's outright top scorer in all competitions this season, with his 23 goals in 2019-20 as many as he scored in 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined. Rejuvenated. #MUNLASK 23 - Anthony Martial is now Man Utd's outright top scorer in all competitions this season, with his 23 goals in 2019-20 as many as he scored in 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined. Rejuvenated. #MUNLASK https://t.co/jwKKfdqdyC

However, that proved to be a one-off as he suffered a steep fall from form the following season. Martial scored just seven goals in 37 matches for the club during the 2020-21 campaign and was subject to massive criticism.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this year has sent him further down the pecking order at Manchester United. Martial has played just 10 games so far this season, averaging a meager 36 minutes per appearance.

Also Read Article Continues below

Still only 26, the Frenchman could revive his career by moving to a club that guarantees him regular playing time.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee