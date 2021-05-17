Manchester United attacker attracting interest from Sevilla - Reports

Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Daniel James this summer.

The Welshman could see his game time vastly reduced next season if Manchester United sign their primary target Jadon Sancho.

Sevilla are looking to strengthen their team this summer after pushing the trio of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the La Liga title this season.

The club have made considerable progress under Julen Lopetegui, and signing James to add more firepower to their right-wing is being mulled over.

As per Fichajes, Manchester United could loan James out if they sign Sancho. Sevilla are looking to sign the Welshman to pair him up with Jesus Navas on the right flank.

Daniel James on the left today I’m hearing?? Run it back pic.twitter.com/STdHRaaZ3Z — aziz🇸🇱 (@ItIsntPersonaI) February 18, 2021

Daniel James’ playing time at Manchester United set to reduce next season

James has made just ten starts for Manchester United this season. He has made another four appearances as a substitute in the Premier League so far.

That’s a massive decrease compared to last season’s tally, where he managed 26 starts and seven appearances off the bench.

The emergence of Mason Greenwood has affected James’ first-team minutes. Moreover, that tally could be reduced further if Manchester United finally land their long-time target Jadon Sancho.

James’ form this season hasn’t been satisfactory, and the absence of regular playing time is one reason. At Sevilla, he will certainly be given more chances and thereby more time to progress as a player.

Sevilla have often used Suso as a right-sided player, and the Spaniard has done reasonably well with his creativity on the pitch. However, James could offer Sevilla something different in the final third.

Unlike Suso, whose strengths are to drive inwards with the ball and unlock defenses with his passing, James is a more orthodox winger and could be useful on the break.

The 23-year-old is known for his pace and quick build-up play with other attacking players. With Navas alongside him, the duo will prove hard to contain next season.

A loan move will work out nicely for all parties involved, as Manchester United would love to see James develop and return as a better player.