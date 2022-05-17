Manchester United and Barcelona linked defender closing in on new contract at current club: Reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly closing in on a new deal with the Turin side despite interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Dutch defender has been a mainstay in Massimiliano Allegri's Juve side since joining the Serie A giants from Ajax back in 2019 for £79.7 million. He has made 41 appearances this season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

His impressive performances at the heart of Juventus' defense have seen him linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

But according to SPORT (via Metro), the 23-year-old looks set to remain at the Allianz Stadium with an agreement over a new contract close to being finalized.

He is reportedly close to signing a new deal, keeping him at the Italian club until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



De Ligt’s now prepared to stay at Juventus - as Chiellini will leave the club in the next few days. Matthijs de Ligt is close to sign a new contract with Juventus. Advanced talks for deal extension until June 2026, negotiations now underway. @SkySport De Ligt’s now prepared to stay at Juventus - as Chiellini will leave the club in the next few days. Matthijs de Ligt is close to sign a new contract with Juventus. Advanced talks for deal extension until June 2026, negotiations now underway. @SkySport 🚨🇳🇱 #JuventusDe Ligt’s now prepared to stay at Juventus - as Chiellini will leave the club in the next few days. https://t.co/I5SRCLpqnw

It will end rumors that he may link up with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Dutch coach has taken over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and reportedly wants De Ligt to be part of his Old Trafford rebuild (according to the Express).

Barcelona were also showing interest as Xavi Hernandez looked to shore up his defensive options (as per Calciomercato via Barca Universal).

De Ligt's current deal with Juventus runs until 2024 but it seems he is set to extend that stay for a further two years.

Manchester United and Barcelona will have to look elsewhere with Matthijs de Ligt set to stay at Juventus

Jurrien Timber is a United target

Both the Red Devils and Blaugrana are sides in need of revitalization.

Manchester United, who have been a disappointment this season, have failed to qualify for the Champions League and will end the season trophyless.

Erik ten Hag's summer overhaul is set to ensue and with it is the expectation of a number of defensive changes.

One player being heavily linked with a move to the Old Trafford side is Ajax's Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old has spent four years playing under Ten Hag and has developed into one of Dutch football's top defenders.

His versatility allows him to play both as a centre-back and a right-back.

Florian Plettenberg reports that United are already in talks over bringing Timber in with Ten Hag keen.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Erik ten Hag wants to bring Jurrien Timber with him to Manchester United — Both clubs Ajax and United are understood to be in talks over a deal for the central defender. @MirrorFootball Erik ten Hag wants to bring Jurrien Timber with him to Manchester United — Both clubs Ajax and United are understood to be in talks over a deal for the central defender. #MUFC ✅ Erik ten Hag wants to bring Jurrien Timber with him to Manchester United — Both clubs Ajax and United are understood to be in talks over a deal for the central defender. #MUFC @MirrorFootball 🇳🇱

Barcelona, meanwhile, have already wrapped up the signing of Andreas Christensen (per Fabrizio Romano).

But they could be set to target another Chelsea defender with club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta in their sights. He can play both as a right-back and a centre-back and has been one of the Premier League's top defenders for a number of years.

The 31-year-old is interested in moving to Barca and The Sun reports he already has an agreement with the Catalan giants.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit