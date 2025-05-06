Manchester United battle Chelsea and Manchester City to re-sign Serie A star they released in 2015: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic back to the club after having first parted ways with him in 2016. The Serbian has impressed during his stint with Torino in the Serie A, but United face a potential battle with fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea for his signature.

According to Tutto Mercato (via Mirror), the goalkeeper has kept 10 clean sheets for Torino in the Serie A this season and impressed scouts of top clubs across Europe. The 28-year-old's contract, which runs till the summer of 2026, has a reported release clause worth €20 million (£16.94m).

In 2014, United first signed Milinkovic-Savic from Vojvodina for just a tad less than £2 million. While he remained on loan with the Serbian club for another season, Milinkovic-Savic failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils as he could not be given a work permit. As a result, Manchester United had to let him go and he joined Lechia Gdansk in January 2016.

The Serbian could now return to provide competition to the current United number one, Andre Onana, who has made costly errors during his tenure at the club. The Cameroonian was seen as a stopper who could be effective with the ball at his feet, but his poor handling and judgement have often let him down.

Although Amorim dropped Onana after poor showings, he was soon reinstated to the team. Currently, United have Altay Bayindir as Onana's deputy, but Milinkovic-Savic will be seen as a more established goalkeeper who can constantly challenge the Cameroonian's spot as the first-choice shot-stopper.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic can become a regular starter at both Chelsea and Manchester United

Milinkovic-Savic signed with Lechia Gdansk in Poland after being released by Manchester United. Soon after, he moved to Torino, from where he was sent on loan to SPAL, Ascoli and Standard Liege. So far, he has 151 appearances for the Serie A club since 2020. Most importantly, he has saved four out of the five penalties he has faced in the league this season.

Onana's most recent disastrous performance came against Lyon in the first leg of Manchester United's quarterfinal encounter in the UEFA Europa League. They conceded two goals in that game, and both were direct results of the former Ajax keeper's errors.

Manchester City currently have one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, Ederson Moraes, in their ranks, but Chelsea are struggling with Robert Sanchez's indifferent form in goal. While Milinkovic-Savic will surely be a second-choice keeper at City, he could become the number one straight away at Chelsea.

Chelsea, who have heralded a new era this season with manager Enzo Maresca, are fighting for a UEFA Champions League berth for next campaign. Milinkovic-Savic needs to be smart in choosing his next club since United also have a chance of making it to Europe if they win the Europa League this year.

