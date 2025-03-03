Manchester United to battle Manchester City for 25-year-old former Barcelona star - Reports 

Manchester United are ready to lock horns with Manchester City for the services of Francisco Trincao, according to A Bola. The Portuguese forward has been outstanding for Sporting since arriving from Barcelona in 2022.

Ad

This season, Trincao has registered nine goals and 13 assists from 40 games across competitions. He remains an indispensable part of the Portuguese club's starting XI but has already turned heads in the Premier League.

Manchester United have struggled for form under Ruben Amorim this season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table after 27 games. The Red Devils are out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup and have struggled to come to terms with Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Ad

Trending

Changes are in order in the summer, and the Portuguese head coach is ready to raid his former club for Trincao. The player is under contract with Sporting until 2027 and reportedly has a €80m release clause in his deal. Barcelona have retained 50% of the Portuguese's rights.

Ruben Amorim's presence could work to Manchester United's advantage in the race. However, Manchester City are also eyeing the player as they prepare for multiple changes in the squad, and could have an ace up their sleeves.

Ad

The Cityzens have been underwhelming this season and are expected to further invest in the squad this summer. Interestingly, the Director of football at Sporting CP, Hugo Viana, is all set to take over at Manchester City next season, which could complicate matters for the Red Devils.

Are Manchester United and Manchester City both eyeing a Porto ace?

Francisco Trincao

Manchester United and Manchester City could go head to head for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Red Devils are frustrated with Andre Onana's recent displays and are seeking an upgrade.

Ad

The Cameroonian custodian arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan in a reported £47.2m move. However, he has failed to convince so far.

Manchester United have apparently identified Diogo Costa as the ideal candidate to replace Onana between the sticks. The Portuguese is among the best goalkeepers in the world right now and has previously expressed his admiration for the Red Devils.

However, Manchester City are already plotting to ruin their bitter rivals' plans. Pep Guardiola wants a replacement for Ederson, who could be on his way this summer. The Cityzens have set their sights on Costa, who reportedly has a £63m release clause in his deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback