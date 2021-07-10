Manchester United to battle Tottenham for 25-year-old defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Danish defender Joachim Andersen. The 25-year-old caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs during his loan spell with Fulham last season.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United's top transfer target this summer is Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. The Red Devils view Joachim Andersen as an alternative to the French defender.

Reports have suggested that talks have taken place between Joachim Andersen and Manchester United. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the Lyon defender.

Joachim Andersen joined Lyon from Sampdoria in the summer of 2019. After just one season with the French giants, the Denmark international joined Premier League side Fulham on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

Despite suffering relegation with Fulham, Joachim Andersen was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season. He made 31 league appearances for Fulham. Andersen helped Denmark reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they eventually lost 2-1 to England.

Manchester United are keen to sign a centre-back after completing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for French defenders Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde, but view Joachim Andersen as an alternative option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could be set to part ways with veteran defender Phil Jones this summer. Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have struggled with recurring injuries over the last couple of years. This could force Manchester United to sign Joachim Andersen from Lyon this summer.

Tottenham are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of Joachim Andersen. The north London club are looking to bounce back from a dismal 2020-21 campaign that saw them finish seventh in the Premier League table and part ways with Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

LATEST: Tottenham and Man Utd keen on 25-yr-old ace, player will cost around £25.8m #THFC https://t.co/ZLedWl44Pq — Hotspurs News Alerts (@AlertsHotspur) July 9, 2021

Joachim Andersen could prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United

England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Joachim Andersen will be keen to join a club where he will play regular first-team football. Manchester United seem destined to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane this summer. This could lead to Andersen having to make do with a bit-part role at Old Trafford next season if he joins Manchester United.

Lyon's Joachim Andersen is expected to leave the club this summer. Both Manchester United and Tottenham have their eyes on him, and a sale of around €30m is hoped for this summer.[ @DahbiaHattabi / @footmercato via @Sport_Witness] — United Today (@Utdtday) July 8, 2021

Andersen is likely to see more game time if he joins Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham have hired Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager. The former Wolves boss prefers to play a 3-5-2 system, and will therefore look to sign a centre-back during the transfer window.

