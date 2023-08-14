Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly still apart on their valuation of defender Benjamin Pavard but talks are continuing for the Frenchman.

SPORTBILD's Tobi Altschäffl reports that the Red Devils value Pavard at around £25 million (€29 million). However, Bayern's price tag is considerably higher with the Bundesliga champions looking to sell for a fee in the region of €45-50 million.

This fee is said to be too expensive for Manchester United but talks will continue regarding a potential transfer for the 27-year-old. Erik ten Hag appears to have earmarked the France international as Harry Maguire's replacement.

After spending four years with the Bavarians, Pavard wants to leave the Allianz Arena. He has been a mainstay since arriving in 2019, making 163 appearances.

The French defender impressed for Bayern last season, playing in a new center-back role as well as at right-back. He featured 43 times across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Manchester United's pursuit of Pavard comes amid Maguire's proposed transfer to West Ham United. The Hammers' boss David Moyes has confirmed that they have had a £30 million (€35 million) bid for the English center-back accepted.

According to The Athletic, Pavard was previously approached by the Premier League giants about joining the club as a right-back. However, the versatile defender rejected this as he prefers his future to lie at center-back.

This signals that Ten Hag has decided to target Pavard as his new center-back signing this summer. OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba have been other options mentioned by several outlets.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag takes slight dig at Harry Maguire for lack of fight

Harry Maguire has found game time hard to come by under Ten Hag.

Maguire, 30, is closing in on an exit from Manchester United after what have been frustrating months under Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician's arrival at Old Trafford in May 2022 has coincided with the Englishman's nosedive at the club.

The veteran defender has lost his place in the Red Devils' starting lineup. Moreover, he has also been stripped of the club captaincy and now looks to have accepted he is unlikely to find a way back into the team.

Ten Hag has always defended Maguire's abilities when speaking about his lack of game time under his tutelage. However, the Manchester United boss has admitted he is better off leaving if he isn't keen on fighting for his place in the side anymore, telling Sky Sports:

"If he is not confident enough to go in and fight, then he has to go. He has to make a decision but I am happy with him."

Maguire joined United from Leicester City back in 2019 for £85 million which is a world record for a defender. However, that fee has plagued his entire spell at Old Trafford and his performances have been under the microscope regularly.