Manchester United have 'begun contacts' to sign 28-year-old Argentina international: Reports

Manchester United have initiated contact with Real Betis for midfielder Guido Rodriguez as the Red Devils continue their efforts to strengthen their midfield, as per AS.

Manchester United are eager to improve their options in the middle of the park following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

The club have attempted to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the majority of the summer to no avail.

They seem to have acknowledged a plan B is required and they have reportedly agreed a fee with Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

However, the aforementioned report claims that 'United have begun contacts for another target: Guido Rodríguez.'

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



- Tackling

- Blocking the ball

- Interceptions



Headline Stats over last year:



- 87% pass completion

- High percentage in pressures

- High percentage in tackles

- High percentage in blocks and clearances



Value: €20m



#MUFC Guido Rodríguez strengths:- Tackling- Blocking the ball- InterceptionsHeadline Stats over last year:- 87% pass completion- High percentage in pressures- High percentage in tackles- High percentage in blocks and clearancesValue: €20m Guido Rodríguez strengths: - Tackling - Blocking the ball- InterceptionsHeadline Stats over last year:- 87% pass completion - High percentage in pressures- High percentage in tackles - High percentage in blocks and clearancesValue: €20m #MUFC https://t.co/LEe5MSYtw1

Rodriguez is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and is valued by Vecchia Signora at around €20 million.

The Argentinian has a two years left on his current deal at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. Rodriguez's former side América de México have a reported 30% of a future sale.

He made 47 appearances for Betis last season, scoring two goals whilst contributing three assists.

United boss Erik ten Hag is potentially looking to rejuvinate his midfield.

The Dutch tactician witnessed poor performances from duo Scott McTominay and Fred in the season-opening 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United's search for midfield reinforcements continues

Pogba is still yet to be replaced

Manchester United's summer-long pursuit thus far of Barcelona star De Jong has wholly been a failure.

One thing it has done is shone light on the lack of pull the club now has in trying to lure top talent to Old Trafford.

De Jong seems surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp but the opportunity to join United is not appeasing the former Ajax star.

That's despite the Dutch midfielder having previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

A lack of UEFA Champions League football is plaguing the Red Devils' transfer business but midfield reinforcements are vital.

The departures of Pogba and Matic have left Ten Hag lacking in options.

Paddy Power @paddypower Man Utd about to select their next transfer target… Man Utd about to select their next transfer target… https://t.co/m1JuCdCyzE

Youngsters James Garner and Hannibal Mjebri are potentially too early in their development to be called upon.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek continues to struggle for form and game time despite having been part of Ten Hag's Ajax side prior to his arrival at United in 2020.

Rabiot and Rodriguez seem like two alternatives to De Jong and they may perhaps need to both be signed given the lack of midfielders at the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett