Manchester United to bid £50m for striker target this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch a £50 million bid to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to the Telegraph, they are in the market for a new first-choice striker, and Hojlund has been targeted to this effect. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's departures last year have left them light up front.

The club went into the winter transfer window earlier this year knowing they needed a quality No.9. Wout Weghorst was signed on a six-month loan deal and has since returned to Burnley.

Such was their need for a centre-forward that the Dutchman played 31 games in five months despite scoring just two goals in that time. The Red Devils are now gunning to make Hojlund their second signing this summer after Mason Mount's arrival from Chelsea.

They paid £60 million including add-ons for the England international but are hoping to sign Hojlund for a fee £10 million lower than that. The Denmark international joined La Dea from Sturm Graz just last summer for a fee of €17.20 million (£14.69 million) and signed a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old has since managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for the Serie A outfit. His height (1.91 meters) and speed make him a threat when he is playing on the shoulder of the last defender and when he is playing as a target man.

Manchester United newboy Mason Mount says he wasn't in Chelsea's plans

Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United earlier this month has grabbed headlines.

The 24-year-old ended an 18-year association with the Blues to move to Old Trafford. He had entered the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and had no plans of extending his stay.

Speaking in an interview after signing for Manchester United, Mount claimed that he was told he wasn't in the club's plans going forward. He said (h/t TalkSPORT):

"Several months ago, it became clear I wasn't in Chelsea's plans going forward and once I knew United were involved my decision was made up."

Mount registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games for the west London giants, winning three trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

