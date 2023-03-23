Manchester United bidder INEOS identify potential new sporting director should they be successful with takeover: Reports

Prospective Manchester United buyer INEOS has reportedly earmarked renowned sporting director Phil Mitchell for a role in any structure they set up at the club.

The Independent reports that the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium have shown an interest in Mitchell, who has decided to leave AS Monaco. The Englishman has been with the Ligue 1 side for three years but wants to take up a job in his home country.

Liverpool reportedly set their sights on Mitchell as they undergo an overhaul of their recruitment staff. However, the Reds have clarified that he is no longer under consideration.

INEOS are said to already have an idea of what their plans would look like if they become Manchester United's new owners. They face hefty competition from a Qatari consortium, Elliott Management, and Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus. Ratcliffe's consortium have been afforded an extension to make their second bid for the club after last night's (March 22) deadline passed.

Mitchell is highly regarded for his recruitment, having previously been in scouting roles with Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. He was the man behind the arrivals of Sadio Mane, Son Heung Min, and Toby Alderweireld in the Premier League.

The English scout left English football in 2018 and headed to the Bundesliga to take up the role of head of scouting at RB Leipzig. He then lured the likes of Matheus Cunha and Nordi Makuele to the Red Bull Arena.

It is unclear what capacity Mitchell would be afforded if he were to arrive at Old Trafford. However, INEOS have seen his work in Ligue 1 with Monaco as they are the owners of French outfit Nice. Some of his signings during his role with Monaco include Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Mohamed Camara, and Breel Embolo.

Manchester United legend Mikael Silvestre lauds Jadon Sancho for his versatility

Sancho has struggled since his £74 million move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has featured in 25 games across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

However, Silvestre has offered a glowing assessment of what Sancho brings to the table. He claimed that the former BvB winger could play in three positions, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Sancho can play three positions up front. That's a real bonus for him and the manager. To be honest, it's hard to say what's his best position. I believe has those qualities that he can surprise you on either flank or up top."

The former France international doesn't think Sancho needs to be restricted to one role. He thinks he is a dream talent for any manager:

"I don't think we need to put him in one box. He's a real modern forward that a lot of managers dream of."

Sancho has been playing in a new No.10 role since returning from a three-month individual training break. This may be the way forward for the Manchester United man under Ten Hag.

