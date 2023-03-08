Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag set to meet with Dean Henderson's team after making decision over David de Gea - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold a meeting with Dean Henderson following Erik ten Hag's decision over David de Gea. The English goalkeeper has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since last summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will hold a meeting at the end of this month with Henderson and his representatives to decide how to proceed with his future. The 25-year-old shot-stopper signed a five-year contract in 2020 and is tied to the Old Trafford club until 2025.

Henderson impressed for Forest, keeping six clean sheets in 20 games across competitions before picking up a thigh problem. He last featured for Steve Cooper's side in mid-January.

The same report claims that while Ten Hag has been impressed with De Gea this season, he ideally wants a goalkeeper better with his feet to control games more. The Spaniard's future is up in the air as his deal expires in the summer. He has made 38 appearances this season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

However, De Gea's potential departure doesn't mean Henderson will be guaranteed the No. 1 jersey next season. He is already facing an uphill battle to reclaim his spot in the Forest side following their signing of PSG's Keylor Navas on loan in January.

Ten Hag may be tempted to recruit from elsewhere with Brentford's David Raya being linked with a move to Manchester United. The Spaniard has been in superb form this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 25 games. He is also much more accomplished with the ball at his feet, helping the Bees progress out from the back with good passing range.

Henderson wants first-team football next season to return to the England national team picture. He has earned one international cap to date and is keen to come back into Gareth Southgate's plans.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag looking to bounce back from 7-0 Liverpool drubbing

The Red Devils suffered an Anfield nightmare.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag has called for a reaction from his players following their 7-0 thrashing away at Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

Cody Gakpo (2), Darwin Nunez (2), Mohamed Salah (2), and Roberto Firmino were all on the scoresheet in an embarrassing day for the Red Devils. It was the joint-biggest competitive defeat in United's history.

Next up for Ten Hag's side is the visit of Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday (March 9). The Dutch coach has touched on his side's need to respond following the major setback at Anfield. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have to set conclusions and we talked about [it]. We have seen the game, we have to reset and bounce back."

Manchester United sit third in the league, but Liverpool moved to within seven points of them in fifth place. The Red Devils will hope to bounce back against Betis.

