Manchester United identify Premier League goalkeeper to replace David de Gea: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

De Gea has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford. As per the Mirror journalist Tom Hopkinson (via Fichajes), he looks destined to leave the club next summer.

Manchester United have already started looking for a capable successor for the Spain international. De Gea's compatriot Robert Sanchez has emerged as one of the keepers Erik ten Hag's side are interested in.

The Red Devils are said to be looking for a sweeper keeper who excels on the ball and Sanchez fits the bill.

Other names like Unai Simón, Illan Meslier, Diogo Costa and Jan Oblak are also among the candidates to replace De Gea at Old Trafford.

Sanchez has been quite impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion since replacing Mathew Ryan between the sticks during the 2020–21 season.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @TomHopkinson] Manchester United are monitoring Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and see him as a potential long-term replacement for David de Gea. Sánchez is among the ‘keepers being assessed by Erik ten Hag's scouting department. #MUFC Manchester United are monitoring Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and see him as a potential long-term replacement for David de Gea. Sánchez is among the ‘keepers being assessed by Erik ten Hag's scouting department. #MUFC [@TomHopkinson]

The Spaniard joined the Seagulls back in 2013 from Levante and has worked his way through the youth ranks of the East Sussex club.

He spent two seasons on loan away from the Amex Stadium to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale respectively.

Sanchez's exploits have not gone unnoticed by Spain's national team manager Luis Enrique as he has been called up by La Roja for a while now.

However, he has earned only one cap for Spain so far, with Unai Simon being the first-choice goalkeeper.

Sanchez has been called up by Enrique as part of the 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Simon and David Raya.

The Manchester United target is contracted to the Seagulls until the summer of 2025 and has a €35 million release clause in his deal.

He has four clean sheets and conceded 17 goals in 13 games played in the Premier League this campaign.

Manchester United star duo convincing Benfica star to join the club

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are reportedly trying to convince Portuguese youngster Antonio Silva to join the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old central defender has been the breakthrough prospect at Benfica this campaign. The youngster has filled the void created by Jan Vertonghen following his exit in the summer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug #MUFC are showing an interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva. It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both spoken positively about the 19-year-old centre-back around Old Trafford. @TomHopkinson 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC are showing an interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva. It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both spoken positively about the 19-year-old centre-back around Old Trafford. @TomHopkinson https://t.co/6w1nsJWJ6B

Silva has made 17 appearances for the Eagles so far this campaign and has caught the eye with his all-round ability at the heart of the defense.

Such has been his impact that he has earned himself a ticket to Qatar as part of Portugal's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Manchester United are reportedly impressed with the wunderkind and are trying to lure him to Old Trafford via two of their Portuguese stars.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes