Manchester United to challenge Real Madrid for signature of 23-year-old forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to battle Real Madrid for the signing of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic in the summer. The Serbian frontman could be set for a big-money move to a top European side.

According to El Nacional, Madrid have started reconsidering a move for Vlahovic, as they have had an agreement with Karim Benzema. The Frenchman looks set to sign a contract extension with Los Blancos.

Manchester United may look to take advantage of that and target Vlahovic, with Erik ten Hag eager to sign a new centre-forward. The Red Devils lured Wout Weghorst to Old Trafford from Burnley on loan in January. However, the Dutch striker is expected to return to Turf Moor at the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford has been in remarkable form, scoring 27 goals in 43 games across competitions. Hence, the goalscoring burden is largely falling on the English attacker, as Anthony Martial continues to struggle with fitness issues.

Ten Hag's side are prepared to pay €85 million to sign Vlahovic. The Old Lady accepts that they will likely not be able to retain the Serb. They're looking for a replacement, with West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca on their radar.

Vlahovic has been in fine form for Juve this season, scoring 11 goals in 27 games. He could flourish in a team like Manchester United alongside Rashford in a fierce frontline. Real Madrid's interest in Vlahovic is slowly fading, so the Premier League giants could clinch his signature.

Real Madrid join Manchester United in race to sign Harry Kane

Real Madrid are monitoring Harry Kane.

Real Madrid may no longer be in for Vlahovic, but they have set their sights on Manchester United target Harry Kane. The 29-year-old has been in prolific form, scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances across competitions this season.

Los Blancos will eventually have to replace Benzema, 35, despite the French forward seemingly being close to a renewal. According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils and Bayern Munich are interested in Kane. However, they're not willing to go all-in for a striker who will cost around €100 million.

Real Madrid may look to swoop as Ten Hag's side have alternatives to the England captain. Vlahovic, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos are being considered by the Old Trafford outfit. Kane has insisted that he wants to end his career with silverware, something he's unlikely to do with Spurs, who are out of all cup competitions and are fourth in the league.

