Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in heated race to sign Serie A breakout star: Reports

Manchester United are among a host of top Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo. The 20-year-old central defender has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with fellow Serie A side Juventus also keen on signing him in the summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Ad

Comuzzo, born in 2005, is a product of the Fiorentina youth academy and has made his way through the ranks to the senior team, for whom he made his debut in 2023. So far, he has made 39 appearances across all competitions for the senior team, of which 33 have come this season.

The 183 cm-tall centre-back is slowly making a name for himself owing to his aerial duel-winning ability, and this has got Chelsea and Arsenal, alongside Manchester United, interested in him. It is also learnt from the report that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Comuzzo in action in several Serie A games this season.

Ad

Trending

Comuzzo is also known to be a composed player who does not get fazed under pressure. While his marking and technical abilities have often made him stand out from his peers, his calm nature on the ball, while building play from the back, has won him considerable applause. Although he was called up to the Italy national team in 2024, he is yet to make his debut.

United, who signed a young central defender in the 2024 summer transfer window (Leny Yoro), are clearly following a vision of investing in youth.

Ad

Manchester United can accommodate Patrick Comuzzo due to a reported outgoing and an injury

Manchester United were dealt a big blow this season when they lost central defender Lisandro Martinez to an ACL injury in a game against Crystal Palace in February. The Argentine is only expected to return early next year.

With Victor Lindelof linked with a move away from the club, his potential departure will free up space in the central defense department, and Comuzzo can be accommodated. Although his inexperience will hold him back initially, Comuzzo can be expected to learn a lot from the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

Even if Martinez returns mid-season in 2025-26, the young Italian will be able to contend for a spot in Ruben Amorim's starting lineup, which invariably consists of three central defenders. Even if one of De Ligt, Maguire or Yoro is rested, Comuzzo will get the opportunity to make his bow for the Red Devils.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More