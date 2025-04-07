Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in heated race to sign Serie A breakout star: Reports

Manchester United are among a host of top Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo. The 20-year-old central defender has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with fellow Serie A side Juventus also keen on signing him in the summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
Comuzzo, born in 2005, is a product of the Fiorentina youth academy and has made his way through the ranks to the senior team, for whom he made his debut in 2023. So far, he has made 39 appearances across all competitions for the senior team, of which 33 have come this season.
The 183 cm-tall centre-back is slowly making a name for himself owing to his aerial duel-winning ability, and this has got Chelsea and Arsenal, alongside Manchester United, interested in him. It is also learnt from the report that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Comuzzo in action in several Serie A games this season.
Comuzzo is also known to be a composed player who does not get fazed under pressure. While his marking and technical abilities have often made him stand out from his peers, his calm nature on the ball, while building play from the back, has won him considerable applause. Although he was called up to the Italy national team in 2024, he is yet to make his debut.
United, who signed a young central defender in the 2024 summer transfer window (Leny Yoro), are clearly following a vision of investing in youth.
Manchester United can accommodate Patrick Comuzzo due to a reported outgoing and an injury
Manchester United were dealt a big blow this season when they lost central defender Lisandro Martinez to an ACL injury in a game against Crystal Palace in February. The Argentine is only expected to return early next year.
With Victor Lindelof linked with a move away from the club, his potential departure will free up space in the central defense department, and Comuzzo can be accommodated. Although his inexperience will hold him back initially, Comuzzo can be expected to learn a lot from the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.
Even if Martinez returns mid-season in 2025-26, the young Italian will be able to contend for a spot in Ruben Amorim's starting lineup, which invariably consists of three central defenders. Even if one of De Ligt, Maguire or Yoro is rested, Comuzzo will get the opportunity to make his bow for the Red Devils.