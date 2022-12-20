Manchester United and Chelsea could battle to sign Argentina star labelled as 'phenomenon' by Lionel Messi: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly enter the race to sign Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He has been hailed in the past by his national team captain Lionel Messi.

Martinez, 30, has established himself as one of the most prominent shot-stoppers in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for £20 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 games across all competitions.

A right-footed vocal presence inside the box, Martinez was key to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win, bagging the Golden Glove award in the process. Besides denying Randal Kolo Muani in the final stages of the summit clash against France, he also denied Kingsley Coman and put off Aurelien Tchouameni in the penalty shootout.

Speaking on CBS Sports' House of Champions podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Martinez's future. He said:

"Let's see in the summer, the domino effect will start with goalkeepers, maybe Chelsea or maybe with Manchester United. Emiliano Martinez could be one of them [who could potentially join these two teams if such a situation occurs]."

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are currently in search of a new goalkeeper. While David de Gea is set to be a free agent next summer, Eduoard Mendy has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge of late.

Martinez, who was labeled a "phenomenon" by Messi following Argentina's Copa America triumph last year, has a contract until June 2027 at Villa Park. According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at £22 million.

Manchester United will next be in action against Burnley in their EFL Cup last-16 clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 21). Chelsea, on the other hand, will next lock horns with Bournemouth in a home Premier League encounter on Tuesday (December 27).

Manchester United and Chelsea target showers huge praise on Lionel Messi

Speaking to Footballers Lives, Emiliano Martinez stated that 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi has more to contribute despite him being past 30. He said:

"For me, Messi can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so, so good. He makes things look easy – it's the hardest thing to do. Playing alongside him has made me a better footballer for sure. He represents our country as a hero."

Lauding the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Martinez continued:

"People respect him more than the president. People would stay home 24 hours if he asked them. He is number one in the world, a hard worker and inspirational for everyone.''

Messi, 35, helped Argentina end their 36-year-long painful wait for the FIFA World Cup trophy with two goals and one successful penalty in the final shootout against France earlier this week. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists in the recently concluded tournament.

