Manchester United and Chelsea enter race to sign £30 million rated midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has had an exceptional season for the Eredivisie giants. He made 49 appearances, predominantely as a defensive midfielder while also having four goals and assists each across competitions.

Sangare joined PSV from Toulouse in 2020 and was part of the side that won the Dutch Cup in the most recent season. He has also earned 17 Ivory Coast caps during this time.

The Ivorian's performances have certainly caught the eye of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs. Sky Sports reported that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the midfielder, who reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth almost £30 million (€35 million).

The aforementioned report states that Sangare has his heart set on a move to the English top-flight. Dutch media, meanwhile, claim that Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in the player.

Sangare spent much of the season as the deepest member of the midfield three, a position that United are desperate to improve on. Chelsea, too, are searching for cover for the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Chelsea and Manchester United both chasing Bundesliga defender

According to The Telegraph, the two English giants have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign highly-rated centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old Croatian star has become one of the hottest prospects in European football following a sensational campaign for the Bundesliga side. He played 45 times in a breakout season.

Gvardiol is reportedly worth around £40-50 million and is a left-footed centre-half, something which Manchester United currently do not possess.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster the defensive options in the Red Devils squad this summer. That is because the Red Devils conceded more Premier League goals than relegated Burnley in the most previous season.

Harry Maguire has faced constant criticism for his performances, with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones looking set to leave. Raphael Varane has experienced numerous injury problems in his debut season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to recruit top-level centre-backs this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will both leave on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively when their current Stamford Bridge contracts expire later this month.

