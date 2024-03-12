Manchester United and Chelsea keen on signing Barcelona superstar in the summer - Reports

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

Kounde has impressed since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022, performing admirably in defense to help them win the La Liga title. In his first season, he played 40 games, scoring one goal and providing six assists from the right-back and center-back positions. He has played 35 games so far this season, with two goals and four assists.

However, the club are currently struggling with financial problems and will have to sell players in the upcoming transfer window. With his market worth estimated to be €60 million, the Blaugrana are looking to sell Kounde, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal).

Due to his impressive play, Kounde has become a sought-after defender, drawing interest from major clubs in the Premier League. The 25-year-old was courted by Chelsea before his transfer to Barcelona. They remain interested in him, with reports claiming that they scouted him during a game last month.

For Manchester United, there is a looming need to sign another defender. In the potential event that Raphael Varane departs in the summer, they may see Kounde as a successor. They could also potentially let go of players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, both of whom are in their 30s.

If both clubs are willing to pay more than Kounde's market worth of €60 million, Barca could be pushed to accept the transfer. The Catalan giants may not be too impacted by his exit, thanks to the emergence of young defenders like Pau Cubarsi.

Manchester United set sights on Chelsea target Michael Olise for summer transfer

According to Football Transfers (via Hard Tackle), Michael Olise is Manchester United's main priority during the upcoming summer transfer window. The 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger is drawing interest from a number of elite teams, including Chelsea.

United had previously spent a lot of money on youngsters like Antony (£86 million) and Jadon Sancho (£73 million). However, these players haven't lived up to the hype. This circumstance has led to their move for Olise, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 Premier League games this season.

Olise has piqued the interest of Chelsea as well. They want to increase their offensive alternatives, and the France U21 international might be a better option than some of their present players. He also fits the bill for the Blues' ownership, who are focused on young talent for the future.