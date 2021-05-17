Manchester United & Chelsea put on alert as Real Madrid look set to part ways with four stars - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring a number of Real Madrid superstars. Reports have suggested that four Real Madrid players are either up for sale or out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez are out of contract at the end of the season. Ramos has been linked with a move to PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea, whilst Vazquez has attracted attention from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

French defender Raphael Varane has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Spanish giants. Real Madrid could look to sell the 27-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year, according to Marca. Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup winner.

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation of Belgian winger Eden Hazard. Hazard's time at Real Madrid has been nothing short of disastrous. Los Blancos will therefore look to cut their losses by selling the winger. Chelsea and Lille are rumored to be the only clubs interested in signing Hazard.

Real Madrid are set to undergo a massive squad overhaul this summer. A number of media outlets have suggested that Zinedine Zidane could also be on his way out of the club after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United are holding talks with Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane. (Source: MEN)



The Red Devils are set to make a £40m bid for the 28-year old. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/W4KAy4X7qP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2021

Manchester United and Chelsea interested in Real Madrid stars to boost their chance of competing for the Premier League title next season

Manchester united are desperate to sign a top quality defender this summer to partner Harry Maguire in the center of defense.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to lack faith in the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe. The Norwegian has reportedly informed the club's hierarchy that Raphael Varane is at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are interested in bringing Eden Hazard back to the club. The Belgian is still thought of highly by the club's hierarchy.

On This Day in 2019, Eden Hazard become the first person to win four Chelsea Player of the Year awards 🏅



🥇 2013-14

🥇 2014-15

🥇 2016-17

🥇 2018-19#CFC Legend 💙 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) May 10, 2021

Marca has reported that Real Madrid are also willing to let Marcelo and Isco leave the club. The duo have lost their place in the starting line-up at Real Madrid in recent months and have been deemed surplus to requirements.