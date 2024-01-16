Manchester United and Chelsea try to make audacious loan offers for Premier League striker: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly attempted to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Evan Ferguson on a temporary move in the ongoing January transfer window.

Ferguson, 19, has emerged as one of the most talented finishers in the world since his professional debut in 2021. He broke through into Roberto De Zerbi's first-team plans with his stellar outings last term, contributing 10 goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions.

However, the Irishman has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the Seagulls so far this season. He has started 13 of his 24 appearances for his team, registering six goals and an assist so far.

Hence, according to Football Transfers, both Manchester United and Chelsea tried to lure Ferguson away from the Amex Stadium on a short-term loan transfer earlier this January. But, Brighton owner Tony Bloom rebuffed the bids in hopes of a hefty permanent sale later on.

Ferguson, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2029, is reportedly likely to remain in the news until the start of next season. Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign the forward with Chelsea considering Victor Osimhen as their top striking target.

Should the former Bohemians man join the Red Devils, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would fill the potential void left by Anthony Martial and provide healthy competition to Rasmus Hojlund.

On the other hand, Ferguson could prove to be a great acquisition for the Blues as well. He could revitalize their attack and potentially push both Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja down the pecking order.

Overall, Ferguson has netted 16 goals and laid out five assists in 53 appearances, including 28 starts, across all competitions for Brighton.

Chelsea keen to rope in Manchester United target Karim Benzema on temporary move

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have identified Al-Ittihad ace Karim Benzema as a winter target. They are aiming to snap the Frenchman up on a short-term loan deal to add experience to their strikeline.

Benzema, 36, has popped up as a topic of speculation just six months after joining Al-Ittihad on a free switch from Real Madrid. He has reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United as well this January.

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner, the Lyon youth product has recorded 12 goals and five assists in 20 appearances for his club.