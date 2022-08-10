Manchester United and Chelsea weighing up moves for 26-year-old right-back - Reports 

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

According to Graeme Bailey [via Mufcmpb], Celtic could demand a fee in the region of £15 million for the Croatian. Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on the Croatian as both clubs are seemingly keen to strengthen the right side of their defense.

Juranovic joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw last summer for just £2.5 million. The right-back enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with the club, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions. Juranovic helped Celtic win the Scottish Premier League. His performances have caught the attention of Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel's sides.

The right-back position was an area of weakness for Manchester United last season. Aaron wan-Bissaka began the campaign as the club's first-choice right-back. The former Crystal Palace defender's lack of output in attack and inconsistent performances led to him losing his place in the starting line-up to Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese produced some impressive performances during the second half of last season and is a threat whilst going forward. However, Dalot's lack of defensive ability is proving to be an issue for the Red Devils. They could, therefore, attempt to sign Josip Juranovic this summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been focused on improving their back-line in the ongoing window. The club have spent over £80 million to sign Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. They have also extended Cesar Azpiliceuta's contract.

The Blues, however, lack adequate cover and competition for Reece James. Azpilicueta was deployed as a wing-back during James' absence due to injury last season. The Spaniard lacks the agility and speed to continue playing in the position. Juranovic would, therefore, be the ideal transfer target for Chelsea.

Manchester United could have the edge over Chelsea in the race to sign Josip Juranovic

Manchester United could have the upper hand over Chelsea in the race to sign Josip Juranovic as the Croatian is more likely to become a regular starter at Old Trafford than Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils endured a dismal start to their 2022-23 campaign. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday (August 7).

Diogo Dalot was heavily criticized after the game for his defensive showing. As per Fabrizio Romano [via Caughtoffside], Aaron wan-Bissaka could also be on his way out of United this summer. Juranovic could have a good chance of making Ten Hag's starting line-up if he joins the club.

However, the Croatian is likely to be Chelsea's second-choice right wing-back behind Reece James if he joins Thomas Tuchel's side. As per 90min, the west London club are also believed to be considering moves for Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters.

