Manchester United close in on £40 million deal for Brazil star - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ajax winger Antony with the Brazilian set to be reunited with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Antony, 22, flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax, making 79 appearances under the Dutch tactician, scoring 22 goals and contributing 20 assists.

According to The Sun, United chiefs have flown to Amsterdam to thrash out a deal for the forward who could be set to become Ten Hag's first summer signing.

The fee being touted to bring Antony to Old Trafford is £40 million with the winger having previously hinted at linking back up with his former Ajax coach.

In a farewell message released by players and colleagues who have worked with Ten Hag, Antony is quoted as saying:

"Know that I will always stand with you if you need me."

The Brazilian has become one of Europe's most admired wingers, having flourished for Ajax last season.

He made 32 appearances for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists whilst playing a key role in the side's title and KNVB Cup success.

Erik ten Hag continues to be linked with a number of players he has previously coached, including Antony's teammates Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez.

Timber, 21, reportedly stunned the Manchester United boss by rejecting the opportunity to join him at Old Trafford this summer (per Metro).

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that United are set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Martinez, 24, as the Red Devils look to freshen up their defense.

Antony set to become the first signing of Manchester United's rebuild

The Brazilian may be the first of many

Manchester United are in stark need of reinforcements this summer coming off the back of a disappointing season.

The Red Devils finished the campaign sixth in the Premier League and made early exits from all cup competitions.

The 13-time Premier League winners recorded the worst points tally in the club's history in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag has been tasked with revitalizing what has been a broken United side and it seems that the first arrival of the new era could be Antony.

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 🇾🇪 @Caleb_Mufc Jadon Sancho down the left



Antony down the right



The premier League ain't ready. Jadon Sancho down the leftAntony down the rightThe premier League ain't ready. https://t.co/J0wGJDrjVf

Manchester United have encountered problems on the right-hand side of their attack throughout last season.

Jadon Sancho, 22, arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer but disappointed from the right and was later used on the left-flank.

Anthony Elanga, 20, had a breakout season at Old Trafford but whilst on international duty spoke of his desire to be used in a left-wing position.

Marcus Rashford, 24, has never taken to playing on the right-hand side of the Red Devils' attack.

Mason Greenwood, 20, continues to be suspended by the club as he attends a trial over accusations of sexual assault.

The signing of Antony therefore gives Ten Hag vital options heading into next season where he will need his forwards firing on all cylinders.

