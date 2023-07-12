Manchester United close to signing former midfielder’s twin sons: Reports

Manchester United are close to signing Darren Fletcher's twin sons, Jack and Tyler Fletcher, from Manchester City this summer, according to Manchester Evening News.

Amidst the transfer of the Fletcher twins to United, City are preparing to sign teenage centre-back talent Harrison Parker from the Red Devils' youth ranks. United had earlier refused to meet Parker's wage demands, sticking firmly to their established salary structure.

Although they have been in the City academy for the past nine years, the 16-year-old twins have shown their loyalty leans more towards the red side of town. They've become familiar faces in the directors' box at Old Trafford during Manchester United's home games, an allegiance spurred no doubt by their father's strong ties to the club.

Former Red Devil, Darren Fletcher, has a storied history with United, having donned their jersey from 2003 to 2015, playing 342 games for the club. He then pivoted to a more strategic role, taking up the mantle of technical director in 2021. The 39-year-old Scot will surely be hoping for his sons to represent United's senior team, just as he did.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood may never play in the Premier League again: Agbonlahor

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood may have kicked his last ball in the English Premier League, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. The 21-year-old striker, who had a legal cloud lifted from over his head in February, finds himself in career limbo as the Red Devils mull over his future.

Although he is now clear to relaunch his career, United are yet to decide whether to retain, loan or sell the young player during the summer transfer window.

Speculation is rife about a possible loan move for Greenwood, with Italian giants Atalanta and Juventus emerging as potential destinations. However, Agbonlahor, during a talkSPORT interview, expressed doubt over Greenwood's future in the Premier League.

Agbonlahor said (via Express):

“I don’t think he will play in the Premier League again. I think his reputation is damaged at Manchester United and England, I do think he will play on again in a different country, a different league."

Agbonlahor continued:

"I think for the owners as well, he’s an asset, he’s probably an £80million asset. A very good player, talented, 21, what are they saying about it? Do they want to sell their asset?"

