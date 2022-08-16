Manchester United ‘closing in’ on €50 million deal for Brazilian forward in transfer that could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo exit: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian's arrival could potentially lead to the departure of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils were interested in signing Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. However, Erik ten Hag's side have seemingly switched focus to his Atletico Madrid teammate Matheus Cunha.

Cunha spent one-and-a-half season with German giants RB Leipzig before moving to Hertha Berlin in January 2020. He rose to prominence during his time with the Bundesliga club, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid signed the Brazilian for €26 million in the summer of 2021. Cunha has scored seven goals in 37 appearances for Simeone's side in all competitions. His speed, dribbling, directness, and versatility have caught the attention of United, who are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly wants to leave the club this summer as he wants to play in the Champions League this season, as per Sky Sports. The Red Devils' appalling start to the campaign will have intensified his desire to leave the club.

As per journalist Guillem Balague, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, the Red Devils might not offer Cristiano Ronaldo to Diego Simeone's side as part of a swap deal for Cunha, but are instead expected to pay a fee in the region of €50 million for the 23-year-old.

Matheus Cunha's arrival could lead to United allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club before the close of the transfer window.

Atletico Madrid could decide against making a move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United and his impressive goal-scoring record last season, the Portuguese star is yet to receive concrete offers from any potential suitors.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be one of the clubs linked with a move for the 37-year-old, but the La Liga giants could decide against pursuing him. Diego Simeone already possesses three top-quality strikers in his ranks in the form of Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, and Joao Felix.

Morata enjoyed an impressive pre-season and scored a brace in Atletico's 3-0 victory over Getafe in their opening La Liga game of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore be forced to look elsewhere if he is to secure a move away from Manchester United this summer.

