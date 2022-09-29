Manchester United competing with Inter Milan in race to sign Spain international: Reports

Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres next summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t SportWitness).

Torres has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and they have seemingly retained their interest in him. The Premier League giants are labeled as the favorites to land the Spain international next year.

The 25-year-old centre-back is entering the prime years of his career and is one of manager Unai Emery's most trusted players. He has played every single minute of his team's six La Liga matches so far, with his team sitting sixth in the table with 11 points.

Manchester United reportedly acknowledge that their backline still needs additions despite signing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in back-to-back summers.

Manager Erik ten Hag has preferred pairing Varane with Martinez at the expense of captain Harry Maguire in recent games.

The Red Devils apparently see Torres as a potential long-term partner for the former Ajax centre-back at the heart of their defense. If he doesn't renew his deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, then the Spaniard will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

This could put the Yellow Submarine in a precarious position whereby selling him for a cut-price fee next summer may make sense over losing him for nothing in 2024.

United, meanwhile, also have Victor Lindelof as the fourth-choice centre-half after Eric Bailly left the club to join Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan.

Manchester United staff impressed by Lisandro Martinez's personality - Reports

Martinez was Manchester United's headline signing in defense this summer and he arrived from Ajax for a fee in the region of £57 million. Doubts were raised about the 1.75 meter tall defender's capability to adjust to life in the Premier League.

While he did struggle at times in the losses against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion in the club's opening two league games, Martinez has adjusted well since then. He has started in all four of United's four league wins this season.

According to MEN, United's staff members have been struck by Martinez's politeness off the pitch. He is also vocal in training and has actively tried to gel with and help with players from the academy.

Ten Hag is evidently confident of playing 24-year-old alongside Varane, with the Argentina international's ability on the ball an added boon. It may be just a few weeks into the new signing, but Martinez seems like a shrewd acquisition on United's part.

