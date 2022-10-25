Manchester United confident of getting former Liverpool transfer guru - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to appointing former Liverpool transfer guru Marcus Edwards, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are confident of securing a deal for the 43-year-old and the club are willing to wait until next summer to get their man. Manchester United are convinced that Edwards is the man to lead their transfer business going forward and have made him a 'hugely attractive offer'.

Edwards left Liverpool at the end of last season following 11 incredibly successful seasons at Anfield and is currently on a year-long sabbatical. He had previously parted ways with Tottenham to take up the role of head of analytics at the Reds in 2011.

He was eventually promoted and became Liverpool's sporting director in 2016, where he oversaw some of the most important transfers in the club's recent history. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Fabinho all arrived for relatively low fees.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were big-money signings who thrived during Edwards' time at the club.

The Reds have since won every major honor available to them and Manchester United are clearly impressed by Edwards' transfer dealings. The Red Devils have infamously spent vast sums of money on players who flopped at Old Trafford, with many leaving very shortly after expensive arrivals.

The Merseysiders have also earned huge profits from the sale of players, most notably when Philippe Coutinho left to join Barcelona (£142 million). Fringe players such as the likes of Dominic Solanke and Jordan Ibe were also sold for good sums of money.

The news is likely to annoy Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who has made multiple approaches for Edwards as the American looks to continue his overhaul at the club.

Pundit believes Manchester United goalkeeper won't dislodge David De Gea despite heroics against Liverpool

Dean Henderson has kept back-to-back clean sheets at Nottingham Forest, including a stunning display against Liverpool in a 1-0 win on 22 October. The shot-stopper endured a difficult season at Manchester United last term but is enjoying life on loan at the relegation-threatened club.

However, Garth Crooks believes the goalkeeper won't be considered the Red Devils' number-one choice. In his column for BBC Sport the pundit wrote:

"He's had good games before but nothing quite as important or as impressive as his performance against the former European champions. Liverpool should have won this fixture and would have done if it hadn't been for Dean Henderson."

"While the Manchester United loanee has been at Nottingham Forest, he's saved a penalty, clawed balls off the line and, against Liverpool, he saved Forest from certain defeat. The difficulty for Henderson is there is no way he's going to replace David de Gea at United."

