Manchester United confident top summer target will snub fresh contract talks with PL giants - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly confident that Mason Mount won't restart talks with Chelsea over a new deal.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues have placed a £70 million price tag on Mount as he enters the final year of his contract. However, the Red Devils value the English midfielder at around the £50 million mark.

The difference in valuation from the clubs over the 24-year-old has led to a new opportunity for the west Londoners to try and reopen talks with Mount. However, Manchester United are said to be confident that he will not look to reenter talks with Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are in a difficult position and will need to decide whether to drop their valuation or risk losing Mount for free in 2024. The English attacker struggled this past season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions.

However, Mount has been crucial for Chelsea over the years, particularly instrumental in the side's 2021 Champions League triumph. He has bagged 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games across competitions for the Blues.

Mount has reportedly already turned down two contract proposals from the Stamford Bridge outfit. His decision is not only from a financial aspect but also from the fact that Pochettino's side won't be playing Champions League football next season. Manchester United will after sealing third place in the Premier League this season.

Mount may view the opportunity to play under Erik ten Hag as an enticing one. The Dutch tactician is well-known for his work with possession-based midfielders and the Englishman is accomplished at pressing. The Blues midfielder needn't look further than Ten Hag's work with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during their time together at Ajax.

Southampton demanding a big fee for Manchester United and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia looks set to leave Southampton.

The Athletic (via Inside Futbol) reports that Southampton are demanding around £50 million for midfielder Romeo Lavia. The Belgian has attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea after an impressive season at St Mary's.

Lavia, 19, chipped in with two goal contributions in 34 games across competitions. He was unable to prevent the Saints from remaining in the Premier League and could depart following their relegation.

However, Southampton aren't willing to let Lavia leave cheaply amid interest from the Red Devils and the Blues. Ten Hag's side reportedly view the midfielder as the eventual replacement for Casemiro, 31.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's outfit are also keen as the Argentine looks to continue their rebuild that has seen them spend over £600 million since their new ownership. Manchester City aren't in the running but they do possess a £40 million buy-back clause in his contract.

Lavia left the Etihad for City last summer for an initial £10.5 million. He has four years left on his contract at St Mary's.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes