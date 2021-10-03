Manchester United confident of tying down star to new £400k-a-week deal before Christmas - Reports

Manchester United's hierarchy are becoming increasingly confident of sorting out Paul Pogba's contract situation by Christmas. This could see the 28-year-old midfielder earn upwards of £400,000 per-week, according to the Sun.

Paul Pogba has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has so far shown no signs of penning an extension with the club he rejoined in 2016 from Juventus. The 28-year-old World Cup winner will be allowed to talk to European clubs in January about joining them on a free transfer come next summer.

However, Manchester United are in regular conversation with Pogba's agent Mino Riola over a possible extension before Christmas. The Red Devils are confident of keeping Pogba at the club for the foreseeable future.

This is mainly down to Manchester United's recent activities in the transfer market. United signed the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window which has helped the club assemble a squad which can challenge for major honors.

This has prompted Paul Pogba to continue his affiliation with Manchester United. Such high-profile signings mean the Red Devils are serious about competing against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Paul Pogba has made a bright start to the new campaign for Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder has already registered seven assists in the league in seven matches.

Manchester United have hit a small roadblock after a great start to the season

After an impressive start to the 2021-22 season, Manchester United have hit a small bump in form. The Red Devils have lost quite a few games which their fans wouldn't have expected.

The run of poor results began when Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. Their bad run continued when they lost to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup before losing to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Manchester United did recover a little to secure a late victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. But they again dropped points in the Premier League by drawing against Everton at Old Trafford.

The run of poor results has left few Manchester United fans questioning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as manager. The doubts were amplified when Solskjaer decided to bench both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba for their home game against Everton.

