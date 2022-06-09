Manchester United confident of tying down youngster to new deal to alleviate fears of Paul Pogba-esque departure: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly negotiating fresh terms with Alejandro Garnacho to fend off interest from Juventus. The Red Devils, who saw their academy star Paul Pogba join Juventus for free back in 2012, are eager to avoid a similar situation with Garnacho.

Argentine-Spanish winger Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £420,000 in 2020. He has since effortlessly settled down in Manchester and has been producing one encouraging performance after another.

The 17-year-old has won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year Award for his remarkable performances in the 2021-22 season. He scored five goals in the United U18’s run-up to the FA Youth Cup final. In the final, he produced a Man of the Match performance against Nottingham U18, scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | Talks are progressing well over a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United.



[@RichFay] | Talks are progressing well over a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United. #MUFC 🚨🇦🇷| Talks are progressing well over a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United. #MUFC 🔴[@RichFay] https://t.co/qIZcLMPXPy

Given the way he performed in the 2021-22 season, it is not difficult to understand why Manchester United would be eager to tie him down for good. As per the Manchester Evening News report, things are going swimmingly for the 20-time English champions.

Talks of a long-term renewal are progressing well, hurting Juventus’ chances of snapping up the player. The Bianconeri were reportedly plotting to lure the player away at the end of his contract, something they had done before with Pogba (2012).

It was previously claimed that Garnacho only had 12 months left on his contract. It has now been revealed that he signed a new deal only last year, after turning 17. His current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025.

The new deal, which is currently being negotiated, could add a couple more years to his contract, alongside giving his wages a tangible boost. Only 17, Garnacho has already made his Premier League debut for United, coming on as a substitute in April in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Alejandro Garnacho could see more minutes under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

With Marcus Rashford struggling and Anthony Elanga drifting in and out of form, Manchester United could do with more quality in wide areas. Left-winger Alejandro Garnacho could prove to be a good in-house solution to that particular problem.

Erik ten Hag is known for his work with young, gifted footballers, and Garnacho is arguably the most talented youngster United have in their ranks right now. The 17-year-old works hard, is a great dribbler and has an eye for goal.

With some guidance, he could take his game to the next level and give the Old Trafford unit some much-needed electricity down the flanks.

𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 🇾🇪🐝🇳🇱 @AlexDuggan20



What a talent we have on our hands Garnacho new contract in the worksWhat a talent we have on our hands Garnacho new contract in the works 🇦🇷📝What a talent we have on our hands 🔥 https://t.co/8JWBI7dcpp

Of course, playing against the best defenders in the Premier League is no joke, but Garnacho might just have what it takes to become a young Premier League star. Unwavering trust and positive feedback from Ten Hag could go a long way in helping Garnacho live up to his potential.

